Croatian police arrested almost 60 people in Split overnight from Wednesday to Thursday and prevented a fight involving 'hundreds' of supporters, according to Croatian outlet index.hr.

Ajax had warned their supporters last week to be careful in Split because fans of their opponents, Hajduk, have a notorious reputation.

Supporters from Amsterdam arrived in the Croatian coastal city on Wednesday. Shortly afterwards, police arrested 18 Ajax fans on a terrace because they were allegedly carrying weapons.

Overnight from Wednesday to Thursday, tensions came to a head. According to Croatian media, hundreds of people had gathered for a confrontation between the two groups.

Footage from the Hooligans.cz account shows a very large group of Hajduk supporters gathering on the Riva, the city's promenade.

Other footage shows a few minor skirmishes before police quickly intervene. Officers arrested 57 people in total, including Dutch and Croatian nationals.

Hajduk Split and Ajax kick off at 18:45 on Thursday evening in the first match of the Conference League league phase for both teams.



