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It has not taken long under new manager Mauricio Pochettino for Manchester United to see how hard the task awaiting him at Old Trafford is. After just three matches under the Argentine coach, the team found themselves on a run of heavy results that has put their name back in "negative" historical records not seen for more than six decades, and placed his start at the club under early pressure.

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Against Brentford, United crashed to a 4-0 defeat on Saturday evening in the 12th round of the Premier League , their third straight league game conceding four goals or more. According to Squawka, that hadn't happened to the club since 1961. Aston Villa, Liverpool and now Brentford have all put four past them.

The run began with a 4-4 draw against Aston Villa on 8 November, under previous coach Michael Carrick. A 4-0 defeat to Liverpool followed on 22 November, then a loss by the same scoreline to Brentford today, 28 November. That's 12 goals conceded in three consecutive matches. United scored just four, all of them against Aston Villa.

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The goals conceded are only half the story. The Mister Chip account revealed on X that Manchester United had lost back-to-back English top-flight matches by four goals or more for the first time since December 1963.

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Opta backed up the figure: the last time United lost two league matches in a row by at least four goals was on Boxing Day 1963.

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All of this has come in Pochettino's first matches in charge, and he's still waiting for a win after three games. He lost his first 4-0 to Liverpool in the league, then drew 2-2 with Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League. Tonight, Brentford handed him a second domestic defeat by the same scoreline.

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The Brentford loss was United's sixth of the league season, alongside five draws and just one win. That leaves them on 8 points after 12 matches. Having collected 8 points from the first 11 rounds, they stay 19th, second from bottom, after today's defeat.

Brentford, meanwhile, moved on to 20 points with their fifth win of the campaign and climbed to fifth place. Their record now reads five wins, five draws and two defeats.

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They also claimed their first Premier League win over Manchester United at Old Trafford, punishing the hosts' repeated defensive errors with clinical attacking play.

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