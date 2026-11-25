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Manager Mauricio Pochettino has left Matthijs de Ligt on the bench for Manchester United on Wednesday. The struggling English giants travel to Sporting Portugal in the Champions League league phase.

Pochettino starts Leny Yoro and Harry Maguire in central defence. Lisandro Martínez shifts to left-back, while Noussair Mazraoui starts on the right.

De Ligt was a surprise starter for Manchester United on Sunday, but they lost 4-0 away to rivals Liverpool. Early on, the Dutchman badly misjudged a long ball and Aleksander Isak raced towards goal. Yoro brought down the Swede and received a straight red card.

De Ligt looked vulnerable for the rest of the clash at Anfield. The English press tore into the defender after the disastrous match.

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"De Ligt is making a mess of it. He couldn't believe it, but he has played at centre-back before. He couldn't believe Yoro wasn't there. Then Yoro makes contact and that's clumsy. Honestly, it couldn't get any worse than this. The back four are only thinking about their own jobs. They're scared," Gary Neville said on Sky Sports.

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De Ligt's performance also drew astonishment in the Netherlands. "Matthijs de Ligt defends as if he's playing in the Sunday League," wrote Joost Blaauwhof, a journalist for Voetbal International.

Joshua Zirkzee, however, starts for Manchester United away to Sporting. The Dutch striker has Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo behind him.

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Manchester United sit 19th in the Champions League league phase, with six points from their first four matches in Europe.

Manchester United line-up: Lammens; Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro, Martínez; Tielemans, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Mbeumo; Zirkzee.