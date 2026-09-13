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Rian Rosendaal

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Peter Bosz springs surprises with his choices at PSV and makes sweeping changes to the starting XI

PSV Eindhoven vs Sparta Rotterdam
PSV Eindhoven
Sparta Rotterdam
Eredivisie
PSV round off the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie weekend on Sunday against Sparta Rotterdam. Coach Peter Bosz has made the necessary changes and handed starts to Sven Mijnans and Amir Bouhamdi, among others. Guus Til will also lead the line.

Matej Kovar starts in goal at the Philips Stadion. Mauro Júnior returns from suspension and replaces Filip Kostic at left-back. Sergiño Dest starts on the right, while Lutsharel Geertruida and Armando Obispo are tasked with keeping Sparta's striker quiet.

Although Paul Wanner failed to make much of an impression against Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday, Bosz has kept faith with him. Til moves a line further forward, which means Mijnans starts in the number 10 role. The outstanding Kodai Sano completes PSV's midfield on Sunday.

Further forward, Bosz has heavily reshuffled his side for the home game against Sparta. Amir Bouhamdi and Esmir Bajraktarevic must provide the threat from the flanks, while Til leads the attack. With a heavily changed team, PSV must make sure they stay on the heels of leaders AZ.

PSV line-up: Kovar; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Mauro Júnior; Sano, Wanner, Mijnans; Bouhamdi, Til, Bajraktarevic

Sparta Rotterdam line-up:

Eredivisie
Sparta Rotterdam crest
Sparta Rotterdam
SPA
SC Heerenveen crest
SC Heerenveen
HEE
Eredivisie
FC Twente crest
FC Twente
TWE
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
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