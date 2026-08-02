Peter Bosz rewards PSV’s top talent with a starting place in the Johan Cruyff Shield against AZ

PSV and AZ's line-ups for the Johan Cruyff Shield are in. The biggest talking point for the Eindhoven side is Amir Bouhamdi, 18, who starts after an impressive pre-season. AZ, meanwhile, line up with five at the back, while Kees Smit, Troy Parrott and Calvin Stengs start on the bench. Kick-off at the Philips Stadion is at 6.00pm.

Matej Kovár starts in goal for PSV behind a back four of Kiliann Sildillia, Ryan Flamingo, Yarek Gasiorowski and Noah Fernández.

In midfield, Mauro Júnior must provide control. Joey Veerman and especially Sven Mijnans will focus more on the attacking side.

Further forward, Bouhamdi gets the nod ahead of Ruben van Bommel, who is being eased back after his serious knee injury. Guus Til leads the line, while Dennis Man starts on the left.

Ricardo Pepi, Paul Wanner and Ivan Perisic, all World Cup participants, are in the squad but start on the bench. Sergiño Dest rejoins the group on Monday, while Couhaib Driouech misses out with a minor injury.

For AZ, Smit starts on the bench. The North Hollander is on his way back from an injury. Mexx Meerdink gets the nod through the middle ahead of Parrott, who is presumably still set to make a transfer.

At the heart of the defence, Wouter Goes, Lewin Schouten and Billy van Duijl must keep things tight. Mateo Chávez and Elijah Dijkstra start as the wing-backs.

PSV line-up: Kovár; Sildillia, Flamingo, Yarek, Fernández; Mauro, Mijnans, Veerman; Man, Til, Bouhamdi.

AZ line-up: De Busser; Dijkstra, Schouten, Goes, Van Duijl, Chávez; Kwakman, Koopmeiners; Patati, Meerdink, Daal.