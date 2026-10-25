Bosz's title fear! PSV boss admits old rival Gio is a master tactician ahead of crunch clash

PSV head coach Peter Bosz admitted that Feyenoord boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst gave him nightmares during their previous title battles in the Eredivisie. Bosz praised his former teammate's tactical imprint ahead of Sunday's crucial league encounter.
PSV look to bounce back and narrow gap on leaders Feyenoord
PSV head into Sunday's massive Eredivisie top-of-the-table clash at the Philips Stadium looking to close the gap on league leaders Feyenoord to just one point. The Eindhoven side gained immense confidence following a disciplined 0-1 victory over FC Porto in the Champions League.
However, head coach Peter Bosz continues to navigate an extensive injury list, with Jerdy Schouten, Alassane Pléa, and Paul Wanner sidelined, alongside suspended midfielder Sven Mijnans.
Despite personnel challenges, Bosz remains optimistic about his side's resilience.
Bosz praises Van Bronckhorst's tactical imprint on Feyenoord
According toTelegraaf, reflecting on Feyenoord's stellar away form this season, Bosz highlighted the direct influence of his managerial counterpart. "I always could see the guiding hand of a coach in a team, because the coach determines it," Bosz noted.
"So I also recognise that now at Feyenoord. Their away results are amazing, they have won all their away matches so far."
Bosz acknowledged that overcoming Van Bronckhorst's well-drilled side will require a top-tier performance from his squad.
PSV boss recalls past title battle with Gio
Bosz vividly remembered a previous title race where Van Bronckhorst's tactical setup pipped him to the Eredivisie crown. "Giovanni van Bronckhorst made it very difficult for me ten years ago when I was coaching Ajax," Bosz recalled.
"In the title race at the time, we had to settle for second place behind the Feyenoord led by Gio."
"What he is doing now at Feyenoord is great. Last time, he edged me out by a point. I hope he doesn't do it again this time," the PSV coach smiled.
High stakes as Eredivisie heavyweights collide
With momentum and bragging rights on the line, Sunday's encounter promises to be a tactical masterclass between two Dutch coaching stalwarts.
Bosz will rely on his winning mentality from European competition to counteract Feyenoord's relentless pursuit of the title.
The action kicks off at the Philips Stadium as PSV fight to defend their home turf.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.