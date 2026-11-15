Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

PSV plan to sell Dennis Man this winter to make room for Kevin De Bruyne, according to Rik Elfrink of the Eindhovens Dagblad.

After joining from Parma for nine million euros in the summer of 2025, Man had a prominent role under Peter Bosz in his first season. He has barely featured for PSV in the current campaign.

His only two starts this season came in the Johan Cruyff Shield match, which PSV lost 0-4 to AZ, and the 1-2 away defeat to ADO Den Haag.

Nor has Man had much of a role from the bench. He has made just one brief substitute appearance in the Champions League and played only five times in the Eredivisie. According to Elfrink, he has made little impression in training.

Advertisement Advertisement

When Sami Ouaissa, who joined from NEC, is fit, Man will slip further down the pecking order. PSV therefore want to sell him this winter to make room for De Bruyne.

Related Topics

Next matches NEC Eredivisie 10:30 PSV

The club still hope to make a profit on the right winger. According to Elfrink, Italy or Spain would be a logical next step for Man.

If no good offer arrives, PSV could consider loaning him out in the winter, but they would prefer to sell.

Advertisement

Italian media reported on Saturday evening that Napoli want between five and ten million euros for the Belgian superstar.

There is a chance De Bruyne could join PSV. According to Mounir Boualin, the former Manchester City player has set his sights on a move to Eindhoven.