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Mauro Junior will not play for PSV again this calendar year, Peter Bosz confirmed at a press conference ahead of the match against Real Madrid.

PSV enjoyed a comfortable 4-1 away win over NEC last weekend.

The win came at a cost. Captain Mauro Junior had to come off in the first half.

Bosz has now confirmed that the defensive midfielder has a groin injury and will not play again this calendar year.

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The Brazilian will therefore miss PSV's matches against Real Madrid, Go Ahead Eagles, AZ, Atlético Madrid, Telstar, Vitesse and PEC Zwolle.

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PSV face Feyenoord in Rotterdam straight after the winter break. Whether Mauro Junior can play then remains unclear.

Mauro's injury leaves Bosz with a midfield selection headache. The experienced coach could throw 18-year-old Noah Fernandez in at the deep end.

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Ryan Flamingo offers another option in holding midfield, having played there regularly for FC Utrecht and Vitesse.

Bosz can call on Paul Wanner again, too. The Austrian often played just in front of the defence early this season and is another option.

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Jerdy Schouten will also return from injury after the winter break, having suffered a cruciate ligament injury in June.