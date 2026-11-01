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Bart DHanis
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PEC Zwolle extend their run and push ADO Den Haag deeper into trouble

PEC Zwolle beat ADO Den Haag 1-0 at home on Sunday afternoon thanks to Dylan Mbayo's goal. The win lifts them to 14th, while the visitors remain in the danger zone.

In the opening stages, PEC Zwolle took complete control. They tested ADO goalkeeper Kilian Nikiema several times in the first 20 minutes but couldn't find a way through.

For the rest of the first half, PEC Zwolle kept pressing. Ryan Thomas shot narrowly wide from distance, while Simon Graves headed just off target.

ADO then appeared to take the lead against the run of play. Jalen Hawkins dribbled forward and shot, with his deflected effort falling to Evan Rottier for a close-range tap-in. Rottier was offside, though, so the goal did not stand.

Just before the break, Dylan Mbayo cut inside from the flank and struck beyond Nikiema's reach at the other end: 1-0.

Sydney van Hooijdonk headed against the post for PEC Zwolle in the second half. Within five minutes, Rottier failed to score for ADO despite going past goalkeeper Jasper Schendelaar.

As the second half wore on, both sides struggled to create clear-cut chances. PEC Zwolle failed to punish some clumsy ADO defending, and little else happened at the Mac3Park.

The win moves PEC Zwolle up to 14th in the Eredivisie. Interim coaches Dennis van der Ree and Maikel van der Werff remain unbeaten. ADO are still 17th.

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