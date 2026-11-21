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Telstar lost 1-3 at home to PEC Zwolle on Saturday. The North Holland side started strongly but could not live with the visitors, who move into mid-table in the Eredivisie.

The hosts took the lead after a quarter of an hour. Marvin Peersman found Patrick Brouwer, who made it 1-0. Telstar's joy was short-lived: five minutes later, Dylan Mbayo equalised with a fierce strike.

PEC Zwolle completed their comeback after half an hour. Sydney van Hooijdonk set up Mbayo for his second goal of the evening, much to coach Alex Pastoor's delight.

PEC started strongly after the break. Telstar's defence blundered and Ibrahim Cissoko fired home to make it 1-3. The hosts now had a mountain to climb.

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Telstar pushed forward in the final 20 minutes, needing to overturn the deficit. But they could not break through the Zwolle defence, and time was running out.

Jeff Hardeveld's shot could not bring Telstar back into the match on a cold evening in Velsen-Zuid. PEC held firm in the closing stages to secure three hugely important points. They sit in a respectable 11th place.

For Telstar, 16th place is the harsh reality. Next week they travel to face Excelsior, who stunned everyone with a 2-3 win over Feyenoord at De Kuip.