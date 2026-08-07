Paulo Sergio has explained why he chose Wydad. The new Portuguese boss of the Moroccan giants insists his hunger for silverware settled it, even though he turned down bigger financial offers from the Middle East.

Speaking to Moroccan website "Le Site Info Sport", Sergio said Wydad had handed him a genuine chance to fight for trophies again, something missing from his most recent jobs.

The Portuguese coach said: "At Wydad I have a real chance to compete for titles, something I have not had the opportunity to do in recent years, so this factor had a big influence on my decision."

Several Middle Eastern clubs had tabled offers worth more than Wydad's, Sergio revealed, but the sporting project on the table swayed him.

He added: "I was in negotiations with a number of clubs in the Middle East, and their financial offers were higher, but I preferred Wydad. For me, the club's sporting project is highly attractive, and that was one of the most important reasons that led me to choose it."

New management and different ambitions

Wydad want a fresh start after last season, and Sergio says the boardroom overhaul gave him real faith in the project.

He said: "Last season Wydad finished the league in fifth place, but the management changed, and there is a new team working with a clear vision and seeking to do everything to perfection."

Work has already started. The Portuguese coach signed off by stressing his aim is to restore Wydad to their rightful place among Africa's biggest clubs.

He said: "We started work on Monday, and we carry the ambition of competing for titles and lifting trophies, which is fitting for one of the strongest and most famous clubs in Africa. I believe the new management will give us the opportunity to rebuild the team and put it on the right track."