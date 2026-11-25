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Paulo Dybala is now in his fifth season at Roma. The 33-year-old playmaker's contract runs until mid-2027, but he has told UEFA he wants to stay in Italy for longer.

Dybala arrived in Rome in the summer of 2022 and quickly became a fan favourite. His susceptibility to injury has done little to dent the left-footer's standing. He has made 149 appearances for the Giallorossi to date, scoring 45 goals and providing 34 assists.

Dybala could not bring Roma back to the Champions League in his first few years. "In my first year, we came close by reaching the Europa League final, but in the years after that we didn't perform well enough to deserve it," said Dybala, who lost the 2023 Europa League final to Sevilla on penalties.

"Last year, though, I saw a really determined team. We showed that by keeping clean sheets in the final matches, because we knew qualification didn't depend solely on us right up to the final matchday." Roma won their match to qualify for the Champions League alongside Como, among others. AC Milan and Juventus fell short.

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Since coach Gian Piero Gasperini arrived in the summer of 2025, Dybala has had fewer injury problems. "Aside from the knee operations, I've felt very good over the past year, especially muscularly. The coach and his staff, including the fitness coaches who arrived this year, gave me a limited but appropriate training load in pre-season so that I would always be available."

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"So far this season, I feel in good shape and I'm very pleased." Dybala, who has an excellent connection with Donyell Malen, started almost every match until he suffered a calf injury in mid-October. The 2022 World Cup winner returned last weekend in a 5-1 win away to Parma.

Dybala has spent 15 years playing in Italy. La Joya joined Palermo from Instituto ACC for €12 million in 2012 and established himself as one of Italy's biggest talents. After three years showing his ability in Sicily, he convinced Juventus to bring him to Turin for €41 million.

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"I never thought I'd have a career like this, let alone spend 15 years in Italy. I've lived in the south, the north and now the centre of the country. I've lived here for almost half my life and I'm very happy," he said.

"Italy welcomed me with open arms. My daughter was born here, so she's Italian. Yes, I hope to stay in Italy for the rest of my career. It would be very special for me to devote my whole career to Serie A, as well as the year I spent in Serie B, which was very important to me," Dybala said.

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A move away from Italy had looked far likelier in previous years. In 2024, Al-Qadsiah, Tijjani Reijnders' current club, made an offer worth €75 million. Dybala turned it down, then rejected an offer from Al-Hilal last year.

Last summer, he extended his Roma contract by a year, accepting reduced terms because of his susceptibility to injury. His basic salary fell from €8 million to €2 million, though performance bonuses could still take his annual earnings well above €2 million.