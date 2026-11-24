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Patrice Motsepe, president of the Confederation of African Football, has made clear his position on the ruling that returned the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title to Senegal at Morocco's expense.

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He pledged to respect the Court of Arbitration for Sport's ruling, bringing to an end a legal crisis that ran for around 10 months and sparked widespread controversy across the continent.

Motsepe confirmed CAF will implement the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision, whatever the outcome. He was speaking in South Africa at a ceremony to sign a partnership agreement between CAF and Coca-Cola.

The CAF president stressed the need to uphold integrity, credibility and respect for the rules in the running of African football.

On Tuesday, the court announced it had overturned the Appeal Board's decision of 17 March, which had deemed Senegal to have withdrawn from the final and awarded Morocco the match 3-0.

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The new ruling hands Senegal back the title they won on the pitch. An administrative decision had stripped it from them, drawing widespread objections.

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The row dates back to the final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. Morocco were given a penalty in the closing moments of normal time, and Senegal's players walked off in protest on the instructions of coach Pape Thiaw.

Around 15 minutes later, they came back out. Brahim Diaz then stepped up and missed with a Panenka.

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The match went to extra time, and Pape Gueye scored the winner to clinch the title 1-0 for Senegal amid a highly charged atmosphere and extraordinary scenes.

CAF's Appeal Board later overturned the result, however. It deemed Senegal's conduct a withdrawal from the match and handed Morocco a 3-0 win by default.

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By overturning that decision, the Court of Arbitration for Sport has reinstated the result achieved on the pitch and closed one of the longest and most high-profile legal disputes in the tournament's history.