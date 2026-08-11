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Paris Saint-Germain unhappy before the European Super Cup: UEFA tries to appease them

Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa
Paris Saint-Germain
Aston Villa
UEFA Super Cup
France
England
Austria

The European Union's decision angers the Parisians

Paris Saint-Germain have been handed an extra dressing room for Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup clash with Aston Villa, after the French club aired their frustration ahead of the game.

According to the "BBC", the Champions League holders voiced their displeasure with the facilities at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, the Austrian city hosting the fixture.

Unai Emery's side have taken Red Bull Salzburg's home dressing room. That leaves Paris Saint-Germain with the away one.

PSG officials made their feelings clear at a pre-match meeting on Monday, telling the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) that they were unhappy with the arrangements and considered their dressing room too small.

Sources told the "BBC" that the French club wanted the same amount of space as Aston Villa, particularly as they are the reigning Super Cup champions, having beaten Tottenham on penalties last year.

UEFA Super Cup
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL

UEFA duly allocated them an additional dressing room, one normally used by officials, to match the space available to Villa.

Paris Saint-Germain travelled with a 20-man squad. Among them are Liverpool target Bradley Barcola, midfielder Vitinha, and left-back Lucas Digne, who arrived from Aston Villa last Sunday.


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