Paris Saint-Germain threatened with sanctions after a dramatic incident at the Parc des Princes

A political banner raised by Paris Saint-Germain supporters during yesterday's match against Le Mans has sparked wide controversy over whether the French club could face disciplinary sanctions. Security stepped in to remove it, and fans responded by temporarily walking out of the stands.

The "Collectif Ultras Paris" group unfurled a banner in the Auteuil stand at the Parc des Princes reading: "Your militias repress, our youth resist", a reference to student protests and accusations that police had used violence.

Security personnel rushed to pull the banner down. The fans left the stand in protest, chanting slogans including "Freedom for the Ultras", before returning to their seats after the first half. The stadium's internal regulations ban banners of a political, ideological or philosophical nature.

Even so, sanctions against Paris Saint-Germain are far from certain. The relevant disciplinary bodies may investigate the incident, assess the content of the banner and weigh up the measures the club took to contain the situation.

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Punishments for such incidents range from financial fines to partial stand closures. Investigators could also factor in the security intervention and the swift removal of the banner.

No official word has emerged on an investigation or any sanction against the Parisian club, which means talk of a penalty remains purely speculative, according to French website "Foot Mercato".