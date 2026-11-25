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Paris Saint-Germain have recently lost Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desiré Doué to serious injuries and want to add another attacker to their squad during the winter break. Several outlets report that the French club plan to approach Gianluca Prestianni, but Benfica are determined to keep him.

The 20-year-old winger can play on either flank and has started the season in fine form, scoring 13 goals and providing six assists in 21 appearances across all competitions.

On Wednesday, a day before the Champions League match away to Viktoria Plzen, Benfica manager Marco Silva faced questions about the interest from the reigning Champions League winners. "I'm not afraid of anything," the former Fulham manager said.

Benfica have Prestianni under contract until mid-2029 and have already reached a verbal agreement with him on a deal until mid-2031. According to Record , the deal includes a substantial pay rise and a €100 million release clause.

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"You know what the clause means," Silva said of the forthcoming contract terms. "Whether I like it or not, if it were €200 million, perhaps we would have a little more… But I don't think it's important to talk about that."

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"I said 15 days ago, when I was asked about it, that our supporters could rest easy. I repeat that now. Prestianni has a long-term contract with us. Thanks to his performances, we are in the final stages of negotiations to extend his contract."

"But his current contract and its length allow us to carry on working calmly. I haven't had to speak to Prestianni about this at any point. And if he's in good form at the moment, it's because he has worked very hard and is very focused. That's what I'm looking for," Silva said.

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Vélez Sarsfield, meanwhile, are hoping for a transfer. The Argentine club sold their academy graduate Prestianni to Benfica for €9 million in January 2024 but retained 15 per cent of his transfer rights. Combined with other payments, such as a training fee, Vélez could receive around 20 per cent of the fee.

Prestianni made his Argentina debut in November last year. After a spell out of the squad, national team coach Lionel Scaloni recalled him last October. He featured in four of the five matches across that month and the most recent international break in November, taking his total to five caps.