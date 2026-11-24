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As Paris Saint-Germain search for a way out of the injury crisis that has hit their squad and prepare to move in the winter transfer window to make up for their attacking losses, the name of Brazilian Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has emerged as one of the options on the French club's table.

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Paris Saint-Germain have taken a heavy blow. French winger Desire Doue suffered a serious injury in the 3-2 win over Nice and left the pitch on a stretcher, deeply emotional and in tears.

Medical tests revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He needs surgery before the end of this month, which ends his season and rules him out for a long spell.

It's a cruel setback for Doue, who had been impressing for the Parisian side. It also hands the coaching staff a fresh challenge: they lose one of their key attacking weapons during the decisive phase of the season.

Nor do the French club's troubles end with Doue. Georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is also out for a long spell with a serious knee injury, and that has prompted the club's hierarchy to consider entering the winter transfer window for new reinforcements up front.

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Paris Saint-Germain make their position clear

As word spread that Paris Saint-Germain were hunting a new attacking winger, European media began circulating names linked with a move to the Parc des Princes. The most prominent was Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, whom some Spanish journalists put forward as a potential option to cover the absences in attack.

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The Brazilian winger is going through a complicated period at Real Madrid. He has faced plenty of criticism for his dip in form during the first half of the season, and he recently admitted he hadn't prepared properly over the summer. It showed in his performances on the pitch.

There have been positive signs, though. Vinicius rediscovered his sparkle in a Brazil shirt during the recent international break, scoring five goals in two friendlies and sending a strong message that he can come through this difficult spell.

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His return from a four-match La Liga suspension gave him a fresh chance to re-establish himself at Real Madrid. He took it against Celta Vigo, coming off the bench to produce an eye-catching display and make a clear impact on a game his side won 2-1.

Despite the links, the French club have no interest whatsoever in a move for Vinicius, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano via DAZN.

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Romano explained that Paris Saint-Germain aren't considering signing the Brazilian star in the winter transfer window. The club want a completely different profile to cover for the absence of Doue and Kvaratskhelia.

The Parisian hierarchy's priority is a younger player with promising talent and real room to develop, rather than a global star who already has wide fame and considerable experience.

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Paris Saint-Germain, then, appear unwilling to join a race for a big name simply to plug the gaps left by their stars. They would rather invest in young talent that fits their sporting vision and future plans.

Romano settled the debate over a possible move for Vinicius to the French capital, saying: "There will be nothing between Vini and PSG this winter." That should end the speculation over the deal.