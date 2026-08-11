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imago-sport-1080865213.jpgPRESSE SPORTS
Hussein Hamdy

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Paris Saint-Germain seal impressive deal from Serie A

Paris Saint-Germain
Parma Calcio 1913
Juventus
Z. Suzuki
Serie A
Ligue 1
France
Italy
Japan

Under the eyes of Juventus

Paris Saint-Germain have pulled off a notable coup in Serie A during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on his account on the "X" network: "Paris Saint-Germain reach an agreement with Parma to sign Zion Suzuki. The deal is done."

He added: "The Japanese goalkeeper joins for the future in a deal with a total value of 35 million euros."

Romano concluded: "Paris Saint-Germain are considering loaning out Suzuki so he can play regularly, and Juventus will make a decision soon as the leading candidates to sign him."

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