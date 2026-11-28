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Chelsea's Brazilian winger Estevao remains largely out of Spanish coach Xabi Alonso's plans, which could put him on the transfer market.

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According to Fichajes, Paris Saint-Germain are targeting a move for Estevao in the upcoming January transfer window.

PSG have renewed their interest in signing the winger during the winter window, according to journalist Nicolo Schira.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Doue have both suffered cruciate ligament tears in the knee and could be out until the end of the current season. That leaves the Parisians short up front, and they could turn to the winter market for a player to bolster their attack. Estevao is one of the leading names under discussion.

The 19-year-old started against Leeds United as Chelsea crashed to a 4-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge. Against Nottingham Forest, he didn't get a single minute.

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Xabi Alonso's side, stuck in a dreadful run, suffered another defeat there, piling pressure on the coach. Reports suggest Chelsea's officials still have faith in him, though.

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Estevao's role at Chelsea, meanwhile, remains very limited. He has made 11 appearances this season, totalling just over 350 minutes, without a goal or an assist.

Brazil handed him more playing time during the most recent international break. He started both matches and impressed, scoring once and setting up two goals against Singapore.

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Paris Saint-Germain step up their efforts

If nothing changes, the Brazilian could become one of the leading candidates to leave in the winter window.

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Chelsea's officials still trust him, but his lack of game time could push him to request a move. And one club are determined to sign him in January.

Any club wanting to prise Estevao away from Chelsea will first have to put a huge offer on the table.

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His contract runs until June 2033, and the London club are even considering extending it by a further season, with a pay rise.

In practice, Estevao may only leave if he asks to go himself and an exceptional offer arrives, one that exceeds the usual market value. That could open the door to a deal, but it would require a significant outlay.

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PSG coach Luis Enrique has already made his position clear: if the club sign a player in January, it won't be a stopgap for just six months.

So if Paris Saint-Germain do enter the market to strengthen their squad, all the signs point to someone capable of staying beyond that and competing for a place in the starting line-up. Estevao fits that profile.