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FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-LE HAVRE-PSGAFP
Karim Malim
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Paris Saint-Germain makes a surprise decision regarding Achraf Hakimi

A. Hakimi
Paris Saint-Germain vs Troyes
Paris Saint-Germain
Troyes
Ligue 1
Morocco vs Niger
Morocco
Niger
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Morocco
France
Niger

After weeks of brilliance

Paris Saint-Germain have decided to leave Achraf Hakimi out of their squad for the upcoming clash with Troyes, handing the Morocco international a short breather after the heavy workload he has shouldered in recent weeks.

The Parisians host Troyes next Saturday in Ligue 1, and the Moroccan right-back will sit the game out on the orders of the technical staff and club management.

PSG spelled out the reasoning in an official statement, confirming the coach and sporting director had reached the call together: "In agreement with the coach and the sporting director, Achraf Hakimi will benefit from a rest period until the start of the international break."

Behind the decision lies recognition of the effort Hakimi has poured in since the campaign began, and a determination to keep him fresh with his Morocco call-up drawing near.

Next matches
PSG

PSG

Ligue 1

07 Nov 2026

TRO

TRO

MAR

MAR

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

13 Nov 2026

NER

NER

He is expected to fly home next week to link up with the Atlas Lions' camp, which features two matches against Niger.

David Boly looks set to step into the right-back role against Troyes in the absence of the Moroccan star.

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