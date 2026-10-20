Hours before Barcelona face Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, one question dominates the thinking of the Parisian coaching staff: how do you stop Lamine Yamal without Nuno Mendes? That absence is the biggest in the Paris ranks, and it has handed Luis Enrique the toughest dilemma of his career against his former club.

The dilemma: how do you stop a genius without your best defender?

Lamine Yamal's name never took centre stage in the public discussions. Yet sources inside Paris Saint-Germain confirmed to French newspaper "L'Équipe" that the Spanish winger was the main topic in the closed meetings and press conferences over the last few hours.

Nuno Mendes, the full-back used to shutting down the best wingers in the world, is out. The opponent is Lamine Yamal, the player no single defender can contain.

So the Parisian staff face a straight choice: man-mark Yamal and take the risk, or turn to a collective solution?

Next matches PSG Champions League 15:00 BAR

The solution: a two-man approach and a collective plan

According to leaks from the Paris camp reported by the French newspaper, Enrique has settled on what they call the "collective solution, the two-man approach".

His plan leans on far more than whoever replaces Mendes. It rests on a whole system: close down the space, never leave Yamal in a one-against-one, force him inside into the depth where an extra holding player waits.

Double marking comes into it too. A full-back presses while a winger tracks back to cover, stopping Yamal cutting inside onto that deadly left foot.

Enrique knows exactly how this works. You don't stop Yamal with roughness, but with tactical intelligence and by cutting off the passing lines into him.

Enrique: between loyalty and nostalgia

As ever on the eve of a Barcelona match, Luis Enrique showed two faces: the professional coach and the devoted Catalan. The swinging hands, the quick throw, the biting sarcasm he saves only for Barcelona, all of it confirmed once again his loyalty and his eternal bond with his former club.

Last Monday, talk turned to his legacy as Barcelona coach. The Asturian truly came alive when the pivotal question landed: which coach best embodies Barcelona's famous essence? He answered not with words, but with a smile that said: "Me".

Now the man who crafted modern Barcelona's philosophy will try, with his Parisian side, to stop the new jewel who represents the future of it: Lamine Yamal.







