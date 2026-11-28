Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Palmeiras won the Copa Libertadores for the fourth time in their history on Saturday. The Brazilians beat Argentina's Estudiantes de la Plata 1-0 at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.

A tribute to the victims of the Chapecoense plane crash preceded kick-off, 10 years after the disaster. Shortly beforehand, Estudiantes goalkeeper Fernando Muslera (40) was overcome with emotion when he heard the Uruguayan national anthem.

Neither side showed much technical quality for long stretches. Chances were scarce, and both teams looked tense at times.

The second half had barely begun when Palmeiras opened the scoring. Gabriel Arthur sent Colombia international Jhon Arias through, and Arias headed the ball first time to Ramón Sosa, who nodded home unmarked: 1-0.

Advertisement Advertisement

Estudiantes, who play their home matches only around 160 kilometres from Montevideo, had to chase the game. Guido Carrillo threatened, but his header was not quite accurate enough to beat goalkeeper Carlos Miguel.

Related Topics

Next matches SEP Serie A 19:30 COR

Hard fouls and a few scuffles gave the match a typically South American edge at times. The ball spent most of the time in midfield, exactly where Palmeiras wanted it.

Estudiantes came close late on through Tomas Palacios. His volley went wide off Miguel, ending the last serious chance of the match.

Advertisement

Palmeiras had previously won South America's biggest club competition in 1999 and, more recently, in 2020 and 2021. They have now won the Libertadores as many times as Estudiantes (1968, 1969, 1970 and 2009).

Palmeiras, who are set to finish second in Série A behind champions Flamengo, can now turn their attention to the Copa do Brasil final against Grêmio on 6 December. Before that, the São Paulo side play their final league match of the season at home to 12th-placed Coritiba.