Onuachu scores in 100th league game, Paintsil with two assists as Genk rally to defeat Club Brugge

WHAT HAPPENED? In the Belgian Pro League fixture at Cegeka Arena, the Smurfs found themselves trailing in the 21st minute when Bjorn Meijer squared the ball to Hans Vanaken, who made no mistake with a brilliant finish past Maarten Vandevoordt.

Carlos Cuesta restored parity for Genk in the 25th minute after Ghana international Joseph Paintsil delivered a beautifully lofted cross into the box, which he rose the highest to head past Simon Mignolet for a 1-1 result at the half-time break.

After a host of missed chances, Onuachu made amends to put Genk ahead in the 68th minute after being teed up by Paintsil before Brugge suffered a huge blow when Ivorian defender Loubadhe Abakar Sylla was shown a second yellow card for a clumsy challenge.

Bryan Heynen ensured Genk carried maximum points from the contest after finishing off a simple square pass from Morocco international Bilal El Khannouss in the 81st minute.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 28-year-old Onuachu, who featured for the entire 90 minutes, was making his 100th league appearance for Genk since moving to the Belgian outfit from FC Midtjylland in August 2019.

With his goal against Brugge, the Super Eagle is currently leading the goal scorers' chart in the First Division with a tally of 14 goals from 16 matches this campaign.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Paintsil, who has so far in this campaign scored six league goals for Genk from 16 matches, has eight assists to his name.

ALL EYES ON: Onuachu has proved the difference for manager Wouter Vrancken and will be relied upon as Genk strive to win the title. Genk are currently topping the log with 49 points from 19 matches. They have managed 16 wins, one draw, and suffered two defeats.

WHAT NEXT? The Super Eagle and Painstil will hope to keep their starting roles when Genk host Royal Antwerp in the quarter-final of the Belgian Cup at Cegeka Arena on Wednesday before resuming league action against Zulte Waregem at the same venue on Saturday.