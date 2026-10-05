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FBL-WC-2026-MATCH70-JOR-ARGAFP
Karim Malim
Translated by

One step separates Jamal Sellami from the Saudi Roshn League

J. Sellami
Al Fateh FC vs Al Ahli
Al Fateh FC
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
Morocco
Saudi Arabia
Jordan

Preliminary agreement and awaited approval

Morocco's Jamal Sellami is closing in on a fresh chapter in the Saudi Roshn League. He is just one step away from taking the reins at Al-Fateh, replacing Saudi coach Khalid Al-Atwi.

Al-Fateh's board are waiting on official approvals before confirming the deal. Sellami is expected to land in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to get to work, with the Al-Ahsa club having reached an amicable agreement to part ways with Al-Atwi.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that Al-Fateh brought in Al-Atwi on 21 July without revealing the length of his contract. The spell ended quickly, with both parties agreeing to his exit.

Sellami brings plenty of experience from Moroccan and Arab football. He launched his coaching career in 2010 as an assistant with the Morocco national team, before going on to manage Hassania Agadir, Al-Fath Al-Riyadi and Difaa El Jadidi.



He also worked with Morocco's youth sides, overseeing the Under-17s and Under-20s, before returning in 2019 to coach Difaa El Jadidi and then Al-Fath Al-Riyadi.

A move to the Jordan national team followed in 2024, and he delivered a standout achievement by guiding them to the 2026 World Cup finals. That success beefed up his CV ahead of a possible new venture in the Saudi Roshn League.

Now 55, Sellami needs only that final step and the necessary approvals before Al-Fateh can make it official.




#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
7601235+1818
W
L
W
W
W
2
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
7520126+617
W
W
W
D
W
3
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
7511167+916
D
W
L
W
W
4
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
7511168+816
D
W
W
W
W
5
Neom SCNeom SCNEO
7502136+715
W
W
W
L
L
6
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
74031610+612
W
L
W
L
L
7
Al KholoodAl KholoodALK
73311210+212
L
W
D
W
D
8
Al DiriyahAl DiriyahDIR
732275+211
D
W
L
W
D
9
Al-EttifaqAl-EttifaqALI
73221111011
D
D
W
L
L
10
Al HazemAl HazemALH
722379-28
L
W
D
D
L
11
Al RiyadhAl RiyadhALR
7223816-88
W
D
L
W
D
12
Al-FayhaAl-FayhaALF
7133711-46
D
L
D
W
D
13
Al KhaleejAl KhaleejALK
7052310-75
D
D
L
L
D
14
Al ShababAl ShababALS
7043611-54
D
L
L
D
D
15
Al Fateh FCAl Fateh FCALF
7034411-73
L
L
D
D
D
16
Al-FaisalyAl-FaisalyAFS
7034513-83
L
D
D
L
D
17
Al-TaawounAl-TaawounALT
7034312-93
L
L
D
L
D
18
AbhaAbhaABH
7025513-82
D
L
L
L
D
AFC Champions League
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