One step separates Jamal Sellami from the Saudi Roshn League

Morocco's Jamal Sellami is closing in on a fresh chapter in the Saudi Roshn League. He is just one step away from taking the reins at Al-Fateh, replacing Saudi coach Khalid Al-Atwi.

Al-Fateh's board are waiting on official approvals before confirming the deal. Sellami is expected to land in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to get to work, with the Al-Ahsa club having reached an amicable agreement to part ways with Al-Atwi.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that Al-Fateh brought in Al-Atwi on 21 July without revealing the length of his contract. The spell ended quickly, with both parties agreeing to his exit.

Sellami brings plenty of experience from Moroccan and Arab football. He launched his coaching career in 2010 as an assistant with the Morocco national team, before going on to manage Hassania Agadir, Al-Fath Al-Riyadi and Difaa El Jadidi.









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He also worked with Morocco's youth sides, overseeing the Under-17s and Under-20s, before returning in 2019 to coach Difaa El Jadidi and then Al-Fath Al-Riyadi.

A move to the Jordan national team followed in 2024, and he delivered a standout achievement by guiding them to the 2026 World Cup finals. That success beefed up his CV ahead of a possible new venture in the Saudi Roshn League.

Now 55, Sellami needs only that final step and the necessary approvals before Al-Fateh can make it official.















