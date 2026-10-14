What began as a routine corruption file involving the French national team's former security officer has become a judicial earthquake, and it now reaches into the family of Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe.

French newspaper "L'Equipe" revealed in its edition published today, Wednesday, a serious development in the investigation into Mohamed Sanhadji, the man who handled security for the French national team between 2004 and 2016 and now faces accusations of corruption, embezzlement and influence peddling. Investigators have questioned Fayza Lamari, Mbappe's mother and agent.

The step that precedes a charge

Investigating judges questioned Lamari last Friday and placed her under the status of "assisted witness", according to the widely read newspaper. The French legal procedure means evidence and indications of possible involvement exist without conclusive proof allowing a formal charge. It is a preliminary step before charges are filed.

Judges believe the mother of the French national team captain asked Sanhadji to intervene to obtain four visas. Her lawyers are saying nothing.

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Mbappe himself in the interview room

Investigators have not spared the player himself. The French newspaper confirmed Mbappe was also questioned during his time in Paris at the end of last month, after he left the French national team camp heading into the UEFA Nations League matches due to injury.

That interview forms part of a wide series being conducted by investigators as they try to establish Sanhadji's criminal activities, the source explained. The net stretches across numerous current and former national team players, French Federation officials and even some players' agents.

60,000 euros and a trip to Cameroon

One of the most sensitive points in the file is a financial donation Mbappe made to Sanhadji worth 60,300 euros in 2023, shortly before his famous trip to Cameroon. The veteran national team personal bodyguard travelled with him.

Judges now want to pin down the legal nature of that trip. Official mission or personal visit? The answer could change the legal classification of the donation.

Another layer emerged when investigations revealed that Zinedine Zidane, after his appointment as national team coach, asked for Sanhadji to take charge of his personal security. Sanhadji was later forced to resign from the role because of the precautionary measures imposed on him by investigators, which prevent him from communicating with any current or former member of the national team.



