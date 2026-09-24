"Finn Jeltsch is a very talented player who has established himself at VfB, who has produced incredible performances, who brings a great deal of pace. He can make it as a regular for the senior national team. He has not reached his limit yet," the former VfB striker said in an interview with Sky and stressed: "In future, he will one hundred per cent play for a top club in Europe."

Jeltsch is under contract with the Swabians until 2030. There is reportedly no release clause. Stuttgart therefore stand to command a hefty fee if they sell him, provided the 20-year-old's development curve keeps rising. A senior Germany debut would also boost his market value.

Germany coach Jürgen Klopp called him up to the DFB squad for the upcoming Nations League matches against Serbia on 1 October and away to Greece on 4 October for the first time. He will not be involved in Klopp's debut against the Netherlands, as he belongs to the second squad.

What did Jürgen Klopp say about Finn Jeltsch?

"Among the players who were not immediately familiar to me, Finn was the first who stood out to me," Klopp said about the VfB youngster at his much-discussed first squad announcement. "Because you look at the statistics and think: man, appearances, huh? What's that about? And then you take a slightly closer look and realise: an exceptional defender who is doing very well, has exceptional athleticism and can play."

That all-round package has already sparked loose rumours of interest from top clubs, including allegedly Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Arsenal. According to information from Bild, VfB have not received any concrete enquiries.

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How much of a fee did VfB Stuttgart pay for Finn Jeltsch?

Jeltsch moved to the Neckar from 1. FC Nuremberg at the start of 2025 for €9.5 million. Should the trained centre-back, who has also already operated at right-back and in defensive midfield, actually make his debut for the DFB team, a further payment will go to the club according to Bild. The figure mentioned is a low six-figure sum.

At youth level, Jeltsch had already enjoyed major success and was crowned U17 world and European champion with Germany's junior side. In 2025, he also won the prestigious Fritz Walter Medal in gold ahead of Said El Mala of 1. FC Cologne.

Under Sebastian Hoeneß, Jeltsch is a regular at VfB. The coach has started him in all six competitive matches of the new season. Overall, he has already made 57 appearances for Stuttgart.