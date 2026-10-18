Feyenoord struggled away to Telstar on Saturday evening but still took three points back to Rotterdam. Gjivai Zechiël, though, earned praise.

On Goedemorgen Eredivisie on ESPN, Sjoerd Mossou said: "It was a relatively poor game from Feyenoord, but Zechiël's pass to Read was sublime." He meant the through ball in the 32nd minute that led to Sem Steijn's goal to make it 1-3.

Suriname national team manager Henk Fraser was just as impressed. "What a fantastic player he is," he said, admitting he regularly watches footage of Zechiël.

"That's also partly because of pressure from Ulrich van Gobbel (Suriname assistant coach, ed.). He talks about Zechiël all day. That goal against Como was fantastic too," Fraser said.

Anis Hadj Moussa

Against Telstar, Anis Hadj Moussa, usually one of Feyenoord's standout players, drew criticism. "Those lads up front... Hadj Moussa, I really don't know what he was doing," Kees Kwakman said on De Eretribune on ESPN.

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Kwakman pointed to a contrast: "It's funny when you see him on Wednesday (against Como in the Champions League, ed.). Then it must be mental." Mario Been agreed. "We never need to question his ability on the ball, but when you see him again today..."

"So many unnecessary losses of possession," Been sighed. "It creeps in, and then it stays with him for the whole match."