On video: The fifth: Llorente continues his strange story with Liverpool

Marcos Llorente just can't stop scoring at Anfield. The Atletico Madrid full-back struck again on Merseyside, adding another record to his remarkable collection against Liverpool.

His fifth goal against Liverpool at their own ground in the Champions League put Atletico ahead after 16 minutes on Wednesday evening.

Three matches, five goals. Llorente bagged a brace in the round of 16 back in 2019-20, another brace in the group stage last season, then found the net once more on Wednesday.

Statistics from "MisterChip" confirm Llorente is now the visiting player with the most Champions League goals against Liverpool at Anfield, edging past Karim Benzema and his four.

Only Real Madrid have scored more at Anfield in the competition, with the Spanish giants netting eight. Llorente's tally alone matches the combined total of Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica and PSV Eindhoven.

Ten Champions League goals for Atletico Madrid, and half of them have come against Liverpool at Anfield.

Even stranger, he has scored more at Liverpool's ground in the competition than at his own Atletico's, where he has managed just three.