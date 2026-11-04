Manchester City led Leipzig 1-0 at the break on Wednesday at the Red Bull Arena, in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League.

City owed their advantage to friendly fire. Leipzig's Castello Lukeba turned the ball into his own net in the 37th minute, bundling home a Nico O'Reilly cross.

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The visitors fell short of expectations in the first half. They dominated the ball with 66% possession to Leipzig's 34%, yet managed only one shot on target from four attempts in total.

Leipzig, by contrast, impressed before the interval. They fired off six shots, two on target, and matched City for touches inside the opponent's penalty area with eight apiece.