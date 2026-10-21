Bayern Munich refused to go in as losers at the end of the first half against their guests Arsenal, on Wednesday evening at the Allianz Arena, in the third round of the UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal had struck first in the 25th minute. Eberechi Eze latched onto a long pass down the left from Martin Odegaard, bore down on Manuel Neuer one-on-one and slotted home for 1-0.

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Ten minutes later, Bayern hit back. Harry Kane threaded a perfectly weighted pass to Alphonso Davies, deployed as a winger on the night, and the Canadian full-back drilled it into the visitors' net with his right foot in the 35th minute.

The Bavarian giants went into the game with four points in the bag, courtesy of a win over Norway's Bodo/Glimt and a draw with their compatriots Viking. Arsenal, meanwhile, had claimed back-to-back wins in the first two rounds, seeing off Italy's Napoli and France's Lille.