Hansi Flick and Jose Mourinho both faced questions about their rival in the build-up to tomorrow's Clasico, the La Liga showpiece that caps the tenth round of fixtures on Sunday.

Mourinho bristled when asked to assess Flick. "I don't understand why you ask me about the opponents. What do you want me to say about Flick? He is a great coach and is doing wonderful work. That's all, what do you want me to say? I can't say anything else."





Flick took his turn at the podium shortly afterwards and fielded the same question in reverse. "For me, I hold him in the utmost respect, and when you coach teams at this level for many years and consistently achieve success, that is proof of quality. He has proven that at every club he has worked with."

The Barcelona boss went on: "At the level of the German national team, when I was assistant to coach Joachim Low, I met him once in Madrid because we went to visit him, and I can say that every player in the national team who worked with him spoke of him with great respect. We had some players there."

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He signed off: "I think that is the case, as he is a colleague in the profession. He is a very successful colleague, and a wonderful colleague."