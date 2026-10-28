Liverpool and Chelsea went in level at the break, 1-1, in their fourth-round Carabao Cup (Capital One) clash at Anfield on Wednesday.

Morgan Rogers put Chelsea ahead in the 40th minute, converting from the spot after Ryan Gravenberch brought down Moises Caicedo.





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The hosts hit back almost instantly. Cody Gakpo levelled in the 43rd minute, also from the penalty spot, after Wesley Fofana handled.

Liverpool came into the tie off the back of a 2-0 win over Brighton in the Premier League. Chelsea, by contrast, slipped to a surprise 2-0 defeat at Tottenham.







