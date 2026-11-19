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The name of Lisandro Martinez, the Manchester United defender, has appeared on the list of players who could potentially join Barcelona in the upcoming summer transfer window.

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According to Sport newspaper, agent Pedro Bravo used an appearance on El Chiringuito to reveal what went on behind the scenes of the Argentine defender's possible move to the Catalan club.

Bravo described a phone call with Deco in which Barca's sporting director told him the Argentine centre-back didn't fit the club's plans.

Deco added that German coach Hans Flick shares that view.

It was Bravo himself who offered the Manchester United player to Deco. The answer was no.

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According to the agent, Barcelona's sporting director told him: "Lisandro is a good player, but we don't like him and he doesn't fit our needs."

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Barcelona's interest in the Argentina international is fading as a result, although the option hasn't been completely ruled out yet.

Lisandro Martinez's situation at Old Trafford does keep the door ajar. Tensions with the club's management, and a contract that is running down before he becomes a free agent in the summer of 2027, keep the Argentine defender among the candidates to partner Pau Cubarsi at centre-back for Barcelona.

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Still, he's clearly not one of the Catalan club's preferred options. Bastoni, Welch, Schlotterbeck and Nitsad are attracting far greater interest.

Barcelona are also waiting for some of their players to leave. Their room for manoeuvre is limited, both by financial restrictions and by a first-team squad that is currently full, and that makes choosing a new defender harder.

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Deco must keep a close eye on this. If Balde or Jules Kounde leave, the new arrival will need to be able to cover at full-back when required.

That requirement makes the search for the right defender even trickier.

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The El Chiringuito revelations confirm that Deco and Flick aren't content with simply picking up any left-footed centre-back on the market. Both want a player who suits the team's style and is good enough to make a difference now and in the future.

Circumstances could have made Lisandro Martinez a timely opportunity for Barcelona. He doesn't appear to be the one they've settled on.