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Barcelona star Fermín López is back on the radar of English clubs in the transfer market.

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Reports in Sport, citing information published by Daily Sports and TopSkills Sports UK, claim Fermín López is one of Xabi Alonso's targets as he looks to strengthen Chelsea's squad.

Those sources suggest a possible swap deal could include a player of huge potential: Brazilian Estêvão Willian.

Alonso reportedly sees Fermín López as an important part of his project at Stamford Bridge and is exploring a formula that would make it easier to get the deal done and bring him to the club.

The Brazilian winger would be the card Chelsea play to tempt Barcelona into the deal. There's no documented official offer yet, though, and nobody has confirmed talks between the two clubs.

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A fresh attempt

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Fermín López's appeal to Chelsea is obvious. His surging runs from deep, his threat in the penalty area and the energy he brings to games let him offer different solutions in midfield.

Chelsea have tried before. Two seasons ago they made Barcelona a tempting offer for Fermín López, but the player chose to continue his career in the Catalan side's shirt.

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Hansi Flick stands in the way of Alonso's supposed interest. The Barcelona coach considers the international a key part of his squad and wouldn't be willing to sanction his departure.

That's the main sporting obstacle to a deal that, for now, remains pure speculation.

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Estêvão sits on the other side of the equation. According to Daily Sports, the 19-year-old Brazilian forward is struggling for regular minutes at Chelsea, which is fuelling speculation about his future.

The same paper raises an important point, though. Alonso has publicly defended the Brazilian, insisting he'll have an important role in his team.

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Winger or midfielder?

The positions don't match either. Estêvão plays on the wing, while Fermín López gives his side attacking depth and a presence in front of goal from midfield.

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The Brazilian's arrival would open up new options in attack, but he couldn't cover everything the Barcelona man does on his own. Barcelona would have to weigh up the impact of such a move on their entire squad.

So Fermín López is back at the centre of transfer rumours. Alonso's reported interest and the possibility of Estêvão heading the other way sketch out an eye-catching deal. For now, though, it's no more than a statement of intent from Chelsea's circles.