Cristiano Ronaldo answered his critics in style. The Al-Nassr captain shrugged off his recent crisis with the Portugal national team by leading his side to a comfortable victory over Al-Diriyah.

Al-Nassr ran out 3-0 winners today, Friday, at Al-Awwal Park Stadium in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the eighth round of the Roshn League.

The home fans made their feelings clear before kick-off. They chanted Ronaldo's name and raised a banner in his honour, a show of support following his fallout with coach Jorge Jesus on international duty.

Ronaldo repaid them in the best way possible. He opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, pouncing in front of an empty net after goalkeeper Waleed Abdullah could only parry a powerful strike from French winger Kingsley Coman.

Another Portuguese star doubled the lead. Midfielder Samu Costa headed home in the 35th minute, turning in a corner delivered by his compatriot Joao Felix.

Coman then wrapped up the win. The winger raced clear of Waleed Abdullah to slot home Al-Nassr's third in the 77th minute.

Victory took Al-Nassr to 19 points, enough for second place in the Saudi league table, level with leaders Al-Qadsiah but behind on goal difference.

Both clubs could yet drop down the standings. Al-Hilal or Al-Ittihad will leapfrog them with a win in tomorrow's clasico, Saturday, at the Kingdom Arena Stadium in Riyadh.