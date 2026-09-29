Iraq head coach Graham Arnold wants FIFA regulations to decide which team joins Saudi Arabia in the semi-finals of the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27".

Saudi Arabia beat Iraq 2-0 at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah on Tuesday, wrapping up the third and final round of the group stage. The win sent them through top of Group One on 9 points.

Oman, meanwhile, produced a stunning turnaround. Trailing Kuwait by a goal, they hit back to win 3-1 in the closing minutes.

With Iraq and Oman level on everything, the Gulf Football Federation staged a draw at a Jeddah hotel to settle who would join Saudi Arabia from Group One.

Oman came out of the draw as the second qualifier, slotting in behind Saudi Arabia, who finished top with a perfect record of 9 points.

Arnold made no secret of his frustration. Speaking at the post-match press conference after the Saudi Arabia game, as reported by Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat", he said: "We must resort to FIFA regulations".

He explained: "Our level is higher than Oman, and our ranking is higher than theirs, and if we want to be fair we must follow the rules. We will see what happens, but I believe it would not be fair for us not to qualify".

The two sides finished level on 4 points after drawing their opening match 1-1. Both scored 4 goals and conceded 5, and both picked up 8 yellow cards without a single red.

In the monthly FIFA ranking, Iraq sit 63rd in the world and eighth in Asia, ahead of Oman in 80th globally and 11th on the continent.