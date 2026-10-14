Officially: Saudi Super Cup draw announced

Wednesday's Saudi Super Cup semi-final draw in Kuwait handed Al-Ahli a tie against Al-Qadsiah and paired Al-Nassr with Al-Khaleej, setting the battle lines for the two places in the final. The tournament runs from 19 to 23 December.

All four clubs now have the title in their sights. Al-Ahli and Al-Qadsiah settle the first tie,while Al-Nassr and Al-Khaleej chase the second ticket.

Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khalid, the ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the State of Kuwait, attended the draw ceremony alongside Sheikh Ahmad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah, president of the Kuwait Football Association, and Dr Tariq Al-Jalahma, the Kuwaiti sports minister.

Former Kuwaiti stars Ali Marwi and Bashar Abdullah also played their part in proceedings. Marwi turned out professionally for Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia, while Bashar Abdullah had a spell with Al-Hilal alongside his career with the Kuwait national team.

Kuwait stages the competition from 19 to 23 December, with the two semi-final winners meeting in the final to crown the champion of the new edition.



