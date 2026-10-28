Real Madrid issued an official apology today over comments made by their French star Kylian Mbappé. The statement arrived almost a full day after apologies from the player himself and La Liga president Javier Tebas, with mounting pressure threatening the club's commercial relationships in the Chinese market.

The Spanish club acted only after its earlier stance sparked wide controversy, particularly following reports that it had refused to apologise and insisted on separating Mbappé's personal statements from the institution's commitments to its Chinese partners.





In a statement on its official website, Real Madrid apologised to the Chinese people for any offence Mbappé's recent comments may have caused. The club affirmed its respect for China, its history, its culture and its citizens, as well as the millions of Chinese fans who hold affection for the club.

The statement added that the club joins the public apology offered by the French player, in which he expressed his regret over his comments and renewed his commitment to the values of respect, coexistence and understanding between cultures.

But the apology came late. Spanish and French reports had stated that Real Madrid was sticking to its commercial relationships with China, treating Mbappé's comments as a personal position that did not reflect the club's direction.

China rejects the justifications and threatens commercial relations

The crisis escalated after a spokesperson for the Sports and Youth Centre of the China Media Group, owner of the CCTV network, rejected Real Madrid's justifications. Mbappé is a player at the club, the spokesperson said, and the institution bears significant responsibility for what comes from him.

The player's comments exceeded the limits of freedom of expression and insulted the Chinese people, the spokesperson stressed, announcing the suspension of all discussions with the club until a public apology was offered.

The group also refused to treat Real Madrid's assurances over its Chinese partnerships as proof that its commercial relations had been untouched. Insulting the Chinese people provokes widespread anger, it warned.

Tebas and Mbappé preceded Real Madrid

Mbappé had already apologised publicly for his comments. Tebas followed yesterday, apologising to the Chinese as he met the Chinese ambassador to Spain in a bid to contain the crisis.

Commercial repercussions reached the French star too. Chinese companies ended their partnerships with him, while the controversy spread to the broadcasting of La Liga matches in China.

What did Mbappé say?

The crisis began after a video clip spread in which Mbappé talks about the mocking images created using his features. The most laughable for him, he said, was a composite image in which his face appears on the body of a man he believes to be a "Chinese dictator".

The incident sparked wide criticism in China, with accusations that Mbappé had insulted national sentiment. What started as a row on social media turned into a crisis reaching into sponsorship and sports broadcasting contracts.







