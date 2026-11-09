Real Oviedo have appointed Spaniard Raul Gonzalez Blanco as the new head coach of their first team. He succeeds Julian Calero, sacked despite guiding the side to a 2-1 win over Cadiz in the last round of La Liga.

An official statement confirmed the agreement will keep Raul in charge until 30 June 2028. The deal covers the rest of this season and the next, a move that reflects the faith owners Pachuca Group have in his project.

This is Raul's first job as head coach of a professional team. He spent his entire coaching career inside Real Madrid's academy, which he joined in 2018, working his way up through the age groups before taking charge of Real Madrid Castilla for six seasons.

At the Spanish club, Raul won the UEFA Youth League title in 2020 and sharpened his craft developing the emerging talents at the "Valdebebas" academy.

Next matches OVI Segunda Division 15:00 GIR

Oviedo's statement also looked back over their new coach's illustrious playing days, noting he became one of Real Madrid's legends across more than 15 years in the white shirt.

Raul takes charge of his first match next Saturday, when Oviedo host Girona at the "Carlos Tartiere" in La Liga.

The club have yet to reveal a date for his official unveiling or name the assistant coaching staff who will join him.