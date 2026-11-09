Officially: Mbappé beats Yamal and snatches a prestigious award

Kylian Mbappé has settled the individual contest with Lamine Yamal. The Real Madrid star was crowned La Liga's best player for October, claiming his first direct win over the Barcelona winger at the level of individual awards since both lost out to Harry Kane in the 2026 Ballon d'Or race.

The French forward came out on top of a five-man shortlist led by Yamal, with Real Sociedad's Gonçalo Guedes, Atlético Madrid's Alejandro Grimaldo and Elche goalkeeper Matías Dituro completing the field.

Mbappé's numbers settle the contest

Goals decided it. Mbappé bagged four in three La Liga matches during October, confirming his impact on Real Madrid's results through the month.

He struck a brace against Sevilla before repeating the trick in the Clásico, netting twice as the Royal club won 2-1 at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Those goals took Mbappé to 11 in La Liga, and two assists leave him on 13 goal contributions as October closed.

Yamal was not far off the award

Lamine Yamal also posted strong numbers through October. The teenager scored once and provided two assists in three matches, three direct contributions in all.

Over the season as a whole, the Barcelona winger actually leads Mbappé. He has 14 contributions, eight goals and six assists, at the close of October.

The gap over the month in question came down to finishing. Mbappé netted four goals to Yamal's one, and that swung the award the Real Madrid forward's way.

Compensation after Ballon d'Or disappointment

For Mbappé, the honour offers a morale boost after the 2026 Ballon d'Or went to Harry Kane. The Frenchman settled for second, with Yamal finishing behind him.

Yamal had clawed back some of that disappointment by claiming the Kopa Trophy as best young player. Now he loses a fresh duel to Mbappé, who has turned his goalscoring into an individual honour at La Liga level.

All of this unfolds as Real Madrid and Barcelona slug it out at the top of the table, the rivalry between their two stars adding a new chapter to the individual duel that has gripped everyone since the Ballon d'Or ceremony.