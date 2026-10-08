The Saudi Roshn League has a World Cup coach on its hands. Morocco's Jamal Sellami, formerly in charge of the Jordan national team, has officially taken over as the new head coach of Al-Fateh.

Al-Fateh confirmed the signing of Sellami on Thursday to lead the team through the coming period. He replaces Khalid Al-Atwi, who has been officially sacked.

Details of the deal remain under wraps, but earlier press reports suggested Sellami will stay in charge until the end of the current season.

The club's official announcement over Al-Atwi's dismissal and Sellami's appointment arrived only after approval from the financial oversight body of the Saudi Roshn League Association.

Next matches ALF Saudi Pro League 10:55 AHL

A tough start awaits. Sellami's side host Al-Ahli on Friday at the Meydan Al-Tamweel Al-Oula Stadium in Al-Ahsa, in the eighth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Fateh are in deep trouble this season. They sit 15th with just 3 points from 3 draws and 4 defeats, and are yet to win a single match.

Sellami brings an illustrious coaching career with him. His crowning achievement came when he steered Jordan to direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, the first time in the nation's history.