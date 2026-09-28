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Officially: Jackpo excluded from the Netherlands camp

Serbia vs Netherlands
Serbia
Netherlands
UEFA Nations League A
C. Gakpo
Liverpool
Serbia
Netherlands
England

A serious injury forces the Liverpool star off

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo is the latest player to be struck down during the current international break, the Netherlands winger limping off in Sunday's second-round Nations League clash with Serbia.

The Dutch federation confirmed on Monday that the 27-year-old will leave the national team camp.

The Netherlands said in its statement: "Gakpo will not be available for the rest of the international break. The forward was injured on Sunday during the first-leg match against Serbia (1-2) and will return to his club Liverpool."

As reported by Foot Mercato, it added: "No replacement will be called up for Gakpo. The Netherlands will face Greece on Thursday in Thessaloniki, and will conclude the international break on Sunday 4 October with a home match against Serbia at the Philips Stadium in Eindhoven."

A crunching tackle from Serbia's Sasa Lukic left Gakpo with a serious ankle injury. He signalled straight away that he had to come off, then sat down on the pitch in obvious pain. Reports suggest he will undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury.


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