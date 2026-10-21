Officially: heavy punishment for Bernal after assault on Yamal

The Spanish Football Federation's disciplinary committee handed Real Betis player Facundo Bernal a four-match ban on Wednesday, over the incident with Barcelona star Lamine Yamal during the two sides' La Liga clash.

According to AS newspaper, the committee threw out the appeals Real Betis lodged after the Uruguayan's sending-off against Barcelona last Sunday. Bernal saw red following his clash with Yamal after the hosts made it 3-2.

The committee ruled the incident an assault warranting a four-match suspension. Bernal will miss a Copa del Rey tie, along with La Liga fixtures in the run-up to the Seville derby.

Real Betis, for their part, confirmed they will take the matter to the appeals committee. The club believe the sanction is disproportionate to what actually happened on the pitch.

Manuel Pellegrini had made no secret of his fury at the decision to dismiss Bernal, arguing the player deserved nothing more than a yellow card, just like Lamine Yamal.

Bernal apologised on social media for his conduct during the incident. Betis feel that apology should have counted in his favour when the sanction was decided.

The punishments did not end with Bernal. The disciplinary committee also suspended Real Betis sporting director Manu Fajardo for two matches, over conduct it judged a breach of the sporting code.

Pellegrini escaped with a warning over his comments about the referees following the defeat to Barcelona.