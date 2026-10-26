Harry Kane is the 2026 Ballon d'Or winner. The Bayern Munich striker collected the award at a ceremony in London on Monday, capping an exceptional season in which he dazzled both as a goalscorer and as a team player.

It is the first time the England captain has won it. Kane took the prize ahead of Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal after a hugely successful campaign at Bayern, who swept the Bundesliga, the German Cup and the German Super Cup.

The numbers were staggering. Across the 2025-2026 season Kane scored 61 goals and added 7 assists in 51 matches for Bayern, winning the award on the back of his relentless finishing and his knack for finding the net week after week.

England reaped the rewards too. Kane scored 6 goals and laid on one decisive assist in 7 games at the 2026 World Cup, leading his country's attack and finishing among the tournament's top scorers as his goals carried England to a third-place finish.

Taken together, Kane played 65 matches for Bayern and England over the season, scoring 73 goals and providing 8 assists while lifting three trophies with the Bavarians.

His crowning rewards a remarkable year. Pairing strong individual figures with collective silverware at Bayern, Kane has confirmed his place among the finest strikers on the planet.

He also becomes the first Englishman to win the prestigious award since Michael Owen in 2001, the former Liverpool and Real Madrid striker. Kane is the fifth overall, following Stanley Matthews (1956), Bobby Charlton (1966) and Kevin Keegan (1978 and 1979).

There was a second prize on the night. Kane also scooped the Gerd Müller Trophy as the best scorer of 2026.