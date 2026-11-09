The Saudi Pro League have confirmed the updated calendar for the Roshn League, revealing match dates for rounds 13 to 21. These fall between 26 November 2026 and 30 January 2027, and the announcement also settles several postponed fixtures the fans have been waiting on.

Clear dates now sit alongside a string of blockbuster clashes over the coming weeks. The Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr classico leads the way, followed by Al-Hilal against Al-Riyadh and Al-Ittihad against Al-Shabab. Then come the Jeddah derby between Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli, and the Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr summit on 1 January.

Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr classico: the date is 20 November

Postponed from round nine, the Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr fixture will now be played on Friday 20 November. Fans have just 12 days to wait for one of the standout matches of the season. The stakes are high, with both sides chasing the top places.

Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli: the Jeddah derby draws near

Saudi football supporters are counting down to the Jeddah derby between Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli, now 32 days away. The historic rivalry gives it special weight, and the result could shape the direction of both teams' seasons.

Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad face two tests in December

Monday 21 December brings two fixtures postponed from round nine: Al-Riyadh against Al-Hilal, and Al-Ittihad against Al-Shabab. All four sides return to complete their matches on the amended schedule, and every point matters more as the season rolls on.

The Riyadh derby: Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr on the first of January

The Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr summit, part of round 17, will take place on Friday 1 January 2027 at Al-Awwal Park. The two rivals open the new year with a fresh collision, one of the biggest landmarks of the second half of the season.

With that, the Saudi Pro League have settled rounds 13 to 21 along with the postponed matches. The picture is now clear from late November to the end of January, with a run of clashes that could directly swing the battle for the top and the leading places.