Officially: Barcelona announce Torres' transfer to Saint-Germain

Barcelona confirmed the transfer of striker Ferran Torres to Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.

The Catalans wrote on their official "X" account: "We have reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain regarding the transfer of Ferran Torres to the French club."

PSG, meanwhile, announced the signing on a deal running until 2031. He will wear the number 9 shirt.

Paris said, in a statement on their official website: "Ferran Torres was born in Foios, Spain, on 29 February 2000, and began discovering football at an early age through futsal."

It added: "At the age of seven, he joined the Valencia academy. After completing all stages of his development within the club, he became the first player born in the 21st century to feature in La Liga, against Eibar on 16 December 2017."

The statement continued: "Ferran Torres played three seasons at the highest level with Valencia, between 2017 and 2020, and also made his first appearance in the Champions League. Over 97 matches in the Valencia shirt, the Spanish striker left a clear mark and set a number of records related to his young age, having become, at 19 years and 324 days, the youngest player in the club's history to play 50 league matches."

It went on: "Torres also became the first goalscorer born in the 21st century in the Champions League with a Spanish club. He won his first professional trophy in 2019, when he lifted the Copa del Rey."

Adding more detail, it said: "Ferran Torres's brilliance allowed him to move to Manchester City in 2020. Under the leadership of Pep Guardiola, the Spanish striker scored his first goal for Manchester City in the League Cup, against Burnley, just six days after his Premier League debut against Wolverhampton."

It continued: "In 2021, he was part of Manchester City's run to the Champions League final, and also won the Premier League and the League Cup with the team."

The club added: "During the 2021-2022 season, Ferran Torres began the season with Manchester City, before moving to Barcelona during the winter transfer window. The Spanish player played a total of 43 matches in the Manchester City shirt, scoring 16 goals and providing 4 assists."

It went on: "With Barcelona, Ferran Torres established himself as a key element in the Catalan side's attack. Over 207 matches with Barcelona, he scored 65 goals, including his goal in the Copa del Rey final in which his team was crowned against Real Madrid in 2025, after he gave his side the chance to play extra time."

It concluded: "Ferran Torres enriched his trophy cabinet with three La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey, and two Spanish Super Cup titles with the Catalan side."