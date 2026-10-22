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Al Ahli v Al Abha: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Loai Mohamed
Translated by

Officially: Al-Ahli and Al-Khaleej fixture postponed

Al Ahli vs Al Khaleej
Al Ahli
Al Khaleej
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

When is the match held?

Al-Ahli have postponed Thursday evening's Saudi Roshn Pro League clash with Al-Khaleej.

The hosts were due to welcome Al-Khaleej to the Al-Inma Stadium in the 11th round, but Al-Raqi confirmed the game would not go ahead on schedule.

In a statement on their official website this afternoon, Al-Ahli said the Pro League Federation had decided to postpone the match, with a new date to be set later".

The club gave no reason for the postponement or a proposed new date, but earlier press reports filled in the gaps.

Saudi journalist Sami Al-Qadi reported that flight problems forced the delay, with Al-Khaleej unable to leave Dammam airport for Jeddah.

He suggested the game is now likely to take place on Friday at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium, while Al-Ittihad face Al-Diriyah at the Al-Inma Stadium.

That would leave four of the Roshn League's biggest clubs in action on the same day. Al-Nassr take on Al-Faisaly and Al-Hilal meet Al-Qadsiah, alongside the two rescheduled fixtures.

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