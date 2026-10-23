Moroccan club Wydad confirmed on Friday that Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabil will take charge of the team for the current season.

A statement on the club's official Facebook account read: "The club announces the appointment of the Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabil as head coach of the first team, until the end of the current sporting season."

It added: "This appointment reflects the club's intention to benefit from the experience of coach Nasreddine Nabil and his coaching competence, to lead the first team during the coming period, to work on developing its performance and strengthening its competitive presence across the various competitions."

Wydad signed off: "As Wydad Athletic Club welcomes its coach Nasreddine Nabil, it wishes him every success in his duties, and that he contributes to achieving the set objectives and meeting the aspirations of Wydad's fans."

Next matches UTS Botola Pro 14:00 WAC

The appointment comes with Wydad languishing in ninth place in the Moroccan league, having taken just 5 points from their opening four rounds.