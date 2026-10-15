Official statement sparks controversy: will the Asian Cup be postponed to 2028?

Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, president of the Asian Football Confederation, has opened the door to pushing the 2027 AFC Asian Cup back a year to 2028, with events in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia forcing a rethink.

Saudi Arabia are due to stage the tournament at the start of next year, running from 7 January to 5 February 2027.

Press reports, though, have raised the prospect of a postponement or a move away from the Kingdom altogether, with current circumstances there potentially ruling out hosting duties for the time being.

Sheikh Salman confirmed a delay is on the table in remarks carried by the Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" on Thursday.

"We can wait until the end of November," the AFC president said. "Circumstances are changing very quickly for better or worse in the region, and it is a matter of following what will happen."

He added: "If we need to take a decision, we will, but we can postpone the tournament by a year to 2028 if the need arises. For now, though, we are monitoring the situation and everything is proceeding according to the set schedule."

Several sporting events in the Kingdom have already been shelved in recent days. The Clasico between Al Ahli and Al Nassr went first, followed by the Six Kings Slam tennis tournament and a handful of AFC Champions League Elite fixtures.