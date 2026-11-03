Real Madrid and Barcelona have rallied behind the family of Jesús de Miguel, the Tenerife player who passed away on Tuesday.

Tenerife confirmed the death of their player at eight o'clock on Tuesday morning. The news cast a shadow of deep sorrow over the club, its supporters and the wider football family.

Opening their message, Tenerife said: "We are shattered by the intensity of the pain, our tongues have been tied by shock, and we cannot believe this is real."

The club went on: "There are no words of comfort, and there is nothing that can ease this feeling filled with sorrow. We stand alongside his grief-stricken family and loved ones, and alongside all members of the Tenerife family who are weeping today over this cruel end."

Barcelona posted their own tribute on "X": "We at Barcelona are saddened by the tragic news of the death of Jesús de Miguel, the Tenerife player. All our support and condolences to his family, friends and loved ones in these extremely difficult moments."

Real Madrid wrote on their official website: "The club, its president and its board of directors offer their sincere condolences and sympathy on the death of Jesús de Miguel, the Tenerife player, who passed away at the age of 30. The club expresses its deep sorrow and solidarity with his family, his team-mates, his club and all his loved ones in these difficult moments. Rest in peace."